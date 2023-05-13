Man stabs mother, sister in tragic Durban incident

By Nompilo Kunene

A Durban family’s Saturday morning turned tragic after a man stabbed his mother and sister, and then harmed himself at their home in the Glen Anil area.

Marshall Security spokesperson Tyron Powell said their team members, in collaboration with Netcare911 and Greenwood Park SAPS, responded to a tragic stabbing incident at the Durban North suburb.

“At approximately 8.30 am, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received multiple calls for medical assistance at a residence on Baobab Way.

“Within minutes, multiple armed response officers and members of the special operations team were dispatched to the scene. Netcare911 paramedics and Greenwood Park SAPS were also notified and promptly responded to the incident.

"On arrival, the emergency responders discovered that a family member had stabbed his own mother and sister before inflicting harm upon himself.

Paramedics said the man was found with a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest.

“Tragically, the mother succumbed to her injuries and passed away before the paramedics arrived. The sister was in critical condition and required advanced life support intervention before being transported to the hospital.

“Similarly, the suspect’s condition was critical and also required advanced life support intervention. He was then transported to the hospital by a private ambulance service, with the supervision of Netcare911 ALS, and under police guard,” said Powell.

Given the gravity of the situation, Powell said the crisis trauma team was dispatched to the scene to provide support to the traumatised family members.

He said the knife used in the horrific incident was recovered on-site by Greenwood Park SAPS.

“We are deeply saddened by the mother’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” said Powell.

He added that the Greenwood Park SAPS will be conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.