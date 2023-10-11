Man suspected of killing his wife wanted by police

By Nompilo Kunene

Police are looking for Sithembiso Wiseman Mlambo (49) of Osizweni Section C who is suspected of murdering his wife Sithembile Joyce Mlambo (39).

Police in Amajuba District Task Team said a warrant of arrest has been issued for the man and have urged the public to assist them in locating him.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that on the night of May 29, 2023, the wife was coming from work driving her car in the Mndozo area when her husband allegedly opened fire at her.

“The [wife] who was still clad in uniform was declared dead at the scene. A warrant of arrest for Mlambo was issued by the Madadeni Magistrates’ Court on September 15, 2023,” said Gwala.

Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Colonel Yusuf on 082 376 2864 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.