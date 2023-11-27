Man to appear in court for murder of pastor Liezel de Jager

By Nompilo Kunene

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Cold Case Unit has arrested a man in connection with the death of popular NG Kerk Suidkus pastor Liezel De Jager.

The 38-year-old pastor, who was also a mother of two daughters, was found with cuts and strangulation marks on her neck shortly after a morning jog lying on the driveway of her home in Amanzimtoti on October 13, 2021.

It is understood the children were inside the house when she was attacked. None of her possessions were missing.

Her husband Werner called his alarm company to report that his wife had been attacked.

Days after her death, he went missing but was later found in a sugar cane field.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlende Mathe said the cold case unit, under the helm of Brigadier Bafana Gininda, took over the case on November 6 and within two weeks managed to trace and link the suspect.

The members worked tirelessly in analysing and following up on information and in the early hours of November 24, the team made an arrest in Bloemfontein.

The 45-year-old man, who is understood to be known to the family, will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Monday.