Man who hacked his partner with a bush knife abandons bail

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who is accused of hacking his partner to death has abandoned his right to apply for bail.

Bongani Maxwell Ncube (46) appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where he was expected to make a formal bail application.

However, he made a U-turn and told the court through his attorney that he was abandoning his right to apply for bail as he intended to plead guilty to the charge.

He is facing a charge of murder.

It is alleged that Ncube killed his partner Nokuthula Ntsalaza (37) by hacking her with a bush knife.

The incident took place at Mason’s Area, in Copesville on October 31 this year.

Some of the community members had come out to support Ntsalaza’s family in court.

Her sister, Noxolo ‘Tsalaza’ Mtubu had previously told The Witness that they don’t know what transpired between the couple that led to the incident.

She said as a family they are looking for answers and the truth so that they can get closure.

The matter was postponed to November 30 for Regional Court decision. Ncube will remain in custody.