Man who killed woman he lured with promise of a job arrested

Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who allegedly killed a woman whom he had lured with a job offer to the Eston-Illovo area, KwaZulu-Natal, has been arrested.

According to a statement from the provincial department of Social Development, in August, Nkosikhona Zondo (27) left her home in Camperdown, where she was staying with her sister after receiving a call from an unknown man who told her that she was supposed to report for duty on August 8.

However, her sister could not find Zondo after she left home until August 17, when they went to check the body of a woman found burnt in a sugarcane field by farm workers.

Zondo’s body was burnt beyond recognition and there were wires, suspected to be the remains of a tyre, around her neck.

She was only identified by her family from pieces of her clothing that were slightly visible, including shoes and socks. It was discovered during the post-mortem that she was also pregnant.

Khoza commended the great work law enforcement agencies did to trace the perpetrator. She said the law enforcement agencies had worked tirelessly investigating the killing of Zondo.

“We need police to do more work and bring all necessary evidence to ensure that the case is watertight to ensure the suspect is not released on technical grounds in court. We are happy that justice will be served following such cruelty,” said Khoza.

The man is expected to appear in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The statement said a group of social workers from the department will be joined by different stakeholders picketing outside the court calling for justice for Zondo.

“Although the life of the deceased would not be brought back, however, we want to see all people who violate the rights of women and children being sent to prison. Cases of gender-based violence need us all as a society. We all need to unite to end the scourge of gender-based violence in our communities.”