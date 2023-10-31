Man who raped eight-year-old girl sentenced to life

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who raped an eight-year-old girl in December 2020 has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Nkandla Regional Court.

According to NPA Regional spokesperson Natasha Ramskisson-Kara, the 34-year-old man was known to the child’s family and they trusted him.

She said the child lived with her mother, grandmother and younger cousin.

On the day of the incident, she was babysitting her cousin when the man came into the house and raped her.

“Another relative walked in on them and the man ran away. The relative, however, did not immediately tell anyone what he had seen; the girl reported the incident to her mother later. The man was arrested as he was easily identified by the child,” she said.

She said the regional court prosecutor Nozipho Mthethwa led the testimonies of the child and her mother, who was the first report.

“The state also led the evidence of the relative who had walked in on the rape. He had told the police that he was afraid of the man (accused), hence he did not report the incident. The state also submitted a victim impact statement, compiled by the child’s mother.”

In her statement, the woman said that before the incident her child was a happy and carefree person who played with the other children.

“Now she’s forgetful, gets angry easily and wants to be on her own. The mother further added that her family was against her opening a case of rape, as the man (accused) was well-known to them. She said that consequently, she and her children were kicked out of the house and they now live in a mud structure.”

The man was sentenced accordingly, and the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.