Man with alleged CIT links arrested on Friday morning

A man with alleged links to cash in transit (CIT) robberies in KZN was arrested in Hluthankungu on Friday morning.

This follows a series CIT heists taking place in the province within the past week, leaving an aftermath of burnt vans and injured security guards.

In the latest incident, which also occurred on Friday morning, four suspects believed to have been involved in a spate of cash-in-transit robberies in the eThekwini District were shot dead in a shootout with police.

On Wednesday, three security guards were after an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle was blown up on Malendela Road in KwaMashu, Durban.

Again, on Thursday evening, another cash-in-transit vehicle bombing was reported on the N2 south near Queen Nandi Drive in Durban. There were no reports of any injuries.

According to a media statement by KZN spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda, the man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning.

An intelligence-driven operation by officers from the eThekwini Trio Tracking team, working together with Provincial Crime Intelligence officers produced favourable results when a 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with his suspected involvement in cash in transit robberies,” he said.

He added the man was found with guns with their serial numbers filed off.

“The team operationalised intelligence and tactically approached a house at Hluthankungu just after midnight on Friday. The suspect was found in possession of two firearms that had their serial numbers filed off.

“He was also found to be in possession of several rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms, a police bullet resistant vest, 16 channel signal jammers, money bags branded with the names of banking institutions, 12 bank cards, as well as 26 South African green barcoded identity documents,” he said.

Netshiunda added that the suspect has links to other robberies.

The suspect is also linked with a case of attempted cash in transit robbery and attempted murder, which occurred on the N2 southbound near Nkombo Bridge in May. During the incident, one suspect was fatally wounded, whilst the other was injured when their vehicle overturned during a shootout with cash in transit security guards.

“The injured suspect was arrested and has been in custody ever since. After due processing, the suspect will be presented before court,” he said.