Man, woman found dead at parking lot in Umhlanga

Londiwe Xulu

A man and woman, allegedly known to each other, were found dead with gunshot wounds at a parking lot on Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga, Durban on Sunday.

It is alleged the man approached the 25-year-old woman at the parking lot and fired shots at her before shooting himself. They both died at the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said Durban North SAPS were investigating charges of murder and an inquest docket has also been opened.

“It is alleged that on 30 October at 6:40 pm, the 25-year-old woman was shot and killed by a known suspect while at a parking lot. The suspect was also found with a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala.