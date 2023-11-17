Mandela Day Marathon returns after a three-year hiatus

By Jerry Barnes

After a three-year hiatus, the Mandela Day Marathon will return for its 2023 race before the year closes, however, with the absence of its main 42,2 km event.

The KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Msunduzi Local Municipality and uMngeni Local Municipality, officially announced that the Mandela Day Marathon has been rescheduled to December 9, 2023.

ALSO READ | Another setback for Mandela Marathon

Following a cancellation of last year’s race, the marathon was postponed in August, due to a double booking of races on KZNA’s calendar.

While athletic clubs across the province have welcomed the news of the popular race’s return, many, however, are questioning the decision to omit the main 42,2km marathon event from next month’s race, with only the half marathon (21,1km), 10 km and 46664 family fun run included in December’s event.

As a result, many clubs are of the view that this year’s Mandela Day Marathon cannot be regarded as a “proper” marathon.

Maxed Elite Running Club team manager, Martin Ngwenya, told The Witness the 42,2 km race is always taken as a main one and removing the race “would raise some eyebrows”.

Hollywood athlete, Makhosi Mhlongo, said the exclusion of the main event was disappointing as the 42,2 km race has always been a “great motivator” for entries.

Responding to these concerns, KZNA president Steve Mkasi Thursday told The Witness that there were no “hidden” reasons for leaving out the main race (42,2 km).

He said the organisers were simply “running against time” to ensure the race featured on the 2023 calendar.

Really, time was just not on our side. We are just glad to be able to get this event back on the road and onto the KZNA calendar.

The marathon, which is hosted to celebrate and honour the life and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela, was last held in 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | KZN Athletics told to ‘keep their hands off’ Mandela Marathon

This year’s event also coincides with the 10th anniversary of Madiba’s death on December 5, 2013.

The 21 km will start at the Hilton Police Station, while the 10 km event starts at the Howick Sports Field and the 46664 will start next to the Midmar Dam.

The finish line for all three races will be at the Mandela Capture Site in Howick.

• Entries for the event opened on Thursday night and tickets are available from www.webtickets.co.za