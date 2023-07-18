‘Mandela in Focus’: Coffee table photo journey

By Witness Reporter

What are you doing to make a difference today on Mandela Day?

Tell us about your contribution and stand a chance to win one of two Mandela in Focus coffee table books.

Submissions can be emailed to: jade@witness.co.za. Two submissions will be selected entirely at the discretion of The Witness and the winners will be notified accordingly. The newspaper reserves the right to edit/publish any of the submissions.

The deadline for submissions is 3 pm on Friday. Terms and conditions apply.

In a celebration of the life and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela, renowned photographer Kevin Joseph is set to release his highly anticipated coffee table book, Mandela in Focus, on Tuesday.

The pictorial book, co-authored by the late author Farook Khan, offers an intimate glimpse into the private world of the revered leader, featuring captivating photographs and previously untold stories.

Joseph, who served as one of Mandela’s personal photographers for nearly 25 years, has curated a collection of images that provide a rare insight into the elder statesman’s personal life, including cherished moments with his family.

Many of these captivating photographs have never been seen by the public before, making Mandela in Focus a treasure trove of hidden gems.

Khan’s commentary adds depth and context to the visual narrative.

Having followed the former president since the 1960s, Khan’s writings provide a compelling account of Mandela’s journey, including his imprisonment and subsequent release.

The book also reveals intriguing anecdotes that have remained confined to a close-knit circle.

Among them is the poignant tale of Christo Brand, a prison warder, who clandestinely smuggled Mandela’s favourite snack, a sour milk sandwich made with wholewheat bread, into the maximum-security prison.

These untold stories, intertwined with Joseph’s vivid imagery, showcase the enchanting aura that surrounded Mandela.

It also features collages that have become sought-after collectors’ items, sought by heads of state, esteemed academic institutions, and renowned celebrities.

The book sheds light on his interactions with global leaders, with rare photographs of his meetings with luminaries such as former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan, president Kenneth Kaunda, president Joachim Chissano, president Bill Clinton, and a snapshot of Mandela with leaders from the Non-Aligned Movement.

The pages come alive with vibrant images of legendary figures like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Samuel L Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, and a multitude of other world-renowned personalities.

Mandela in Focus is more than a mere tribute; it is a testament to the indelible mark that Mandela left on the world.

As we commemorate Mandela Day, the release of this coffee table masterpiece will undoubtedly serve as a reminder of the profound impact Mandela had on our society and the enduring lessons he imparted to humanity.

Copies of the book can be ordered directly from Joseph on 083 777 9990.