Manhunt for father who allegedly raped five-year old daughter

Nosipho Gumede

A manhunt has been launched for a man who allegedly raped his daughter on Sunday night in Tongaat.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the child’s 37-year-old mother informed them that she was sleeping in her home when her intoxicated husband arrived.

“She woke up and discovered her husband raping her daughter. The woman forced him off the child and he began assaulting her. He then fled the residence in an unknown direction,” read the statement.

According to the group, a female RUSA member interviewed the child, who confirmed that her father had sexually assaulted her.

They added that the mother and child were then transported to the Tongaat SAPS to open a case.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case was opened at Tongaat police station and the docket was transferred to Phoenix Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.