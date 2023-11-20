Police launch manhunt for robbers who killed cop at a Durban mall

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The police in Westville are searching for a group of suspects in connection with two cases of business robbery and the murder of a police officer at a mall in Westville on Sunday afternoon.

A police who has since been identified as Sergeant Riyaad Adams will be laid to rest on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the information at the police’s disposal indicates that a suspect, who posed as a customer, entered a jewellery store and in no time, at least four other suspects followed him.

The suspects then overpowered the staff and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

“Simultaneously, another group of suspects stormed into another jewellery store and also robbed an undisclosed amount of gold jewellery,” he said.

Netshiunda said that on their way out of the mall, the suspects came across a police vehicle and started firing shots towards an officer who died due to gunshot injuries.

It was further established the suspects had robbed two security guards of their firearms.

“The suspects fled from the scene in two getaway vehicles; a bakkie and a silver Toyota Etios.”

Netshiunda said the police are pleading with anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call our crime stop number 08600 10111, alternatively, information can be relayed through the MySAPS App.