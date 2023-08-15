Manhunt launched after Durban teachers robbed at gunpoint

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Durban police have launched a manhunt for two unknown men who ambushed and robbed teachers at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

Two teachers of Brooklyn Heights School in Crossmoor Chatsworth were attacked moments before they could enter the school in the morning.

ALSO READ | Body of murdered pregnant woman found close to her home

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the teachers were robbed of their phones and cash.

“Chatsworth police are investigating a case of robbery following an incident in which two school teachers were reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday…they robbed them of their belongings and fled the scene on foot,” said Netshiunda.