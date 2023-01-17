Body found dumped behind Manor flats in Pietermaritzburg

Londiwe Xulu

A body was discovered by one of the residents of the Manor flats in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

The body was covered with a blanket and was found lying on top of cardboard with its slightly decomposing face showing. It was found in the long grass behind the Blesbok flats.

The resident who found the body, and asked not to be named, said she opened the windows of one of the bedrooms in the morning and picked up a bad smell.

She started investigating it inside her flat but found nothing.

She said when she looked outside, she saw the body on the ground and called the police and other residents for assistance.

She said her neighbour was at her house on Sunday and also picked up the smell but was not sure where it came from.

Residents suspect that the body was dumped there over the weekend. They said this was not the first body to be found in the same area.

These flats are not properly maintained. The long grass is never cut and there’s also a broken fence behind the flat that has never been fixed. The municipality is neglecting these flats. As residents we sometimes put in money and hire someone to cut our grass, which is expensive because the area is huge.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson sergeant Sifiso Gwala said police were investigating an inquest docket. He confirmed the body was of a man, but could not confirm his age.

Gwala said it is alleged the body was dumped in the area since none of the residents saw the body or noticed the smell until recently.

“The body is unknown at the moment and has been sent for postmortem. We encourage families who have a missing person to contact Pietermaritzburg police station,” said Gwala.

Ward councillor Suraya Reddy confirmed this was not the first body to be discovered in the area. She said a number of vagrants and sex workers have been found dead in this area, with the sex workers mostly murdered.

“Because of the long grass in the area, it’s used to dump these bodies … We’ve laid a number of complaints but not much is being done,” said Reddy.

Msunduzi Municipality was yet to comment by the time of publication.