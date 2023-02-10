Many Pietermaritzburg swimming pools remain closed at the height of summer

Chanel George

The closure of many city swimming pools has been a blow to residents wanting to cool off over the hot summer months.

Olympic pool in Northdale, the Eastwood pool, Alexandra pool and Berg Street swimming pool have been closed for most of the summer season due to chemical shortages, repairs and ongoing investigations.

Woodlands pool closed for three weeks now

Garth Middleton, DA councillor for Ward 32, under which Woodlands pool falls, said three weeks ago the Woodlands pool was closed on weekends due to the municipality’s not being able to pay lifeguards overtime.

The weather was close to 40°C and the pool was closed. Kids could not enjoy their own facility.

The pool is an asset-generator and the money from the gate takings goes to the city’s purse which, in turn, will amply pay for overtime.

Middleton said he would be addressing the issue of pool closures in the next community services portfolio business meeting.

Madeleine Wankra, senior manager in the office of the city manager, said city swimming pools are temporarily closed due to structural, mechanical and electrical faults.

Olympic pool awaiting a supply of chemicals

She said Olympic Swimming Pool is closed as the city is awaiting a supply of chemicals. Eastwood pool is currently under repair for its pumps and motor. Alexandra and Berg Street pools are also awaiting chemicals.

At Alexandra swimming pool, there was an incident which occurred … and the police are still conducting an investigation.

This will also cause a delay to the opening of the facility.

On January 10, a man drowned at the pool.

Wankra said the municipality urges residents to stop accessing pools that are currently closed as this is a health and safety risk that can also lead to incidents such as drowning.

No place to train for Midmar Mile

Chairperson of uMgungundlovu District Aquatics, Willy Williams, said some swimmers make use of the Olympic pool to train for the Midmar Mile, due to its size.

These swimmers have had to make other arrangements and travel further to other pools that are not suitable for athletic training.

Two lifeguards, who will be swimming the Midmar Mile for charity, could not use the pool to train because it was too dirty. They had to use the Woodlands pool to train, which had better water quality, but was not up to training standards.

Williams added that swimmers usually buy season tickets because they have to train on specific days and they have now paid in advance for services they cannot use when they need to.

A swimmer, who will be swimming Midmar Mile, who asked to remain anonymous, said he used the Olympic pool to train but, due to the closure, he resorted to travelling to Midmar Dam to train on weekends, which is costly.

Having the pool closed has posed a huge inconvenience to the public and the swimmers who are training for the Midmar Mile. I was part of the group that went to train at the Woodlands pool and the conditions were not as bad as the Olympic pool but it was not great either. On weekends, I would have to travel to Midmar Dam to get proper training in.

Swimming coach, Wayne Riddin, of the Seals Swimming Club that operates at the Pine Street swimming pool, said that although their pool is open they have not had lifeguards at the pool since the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, anyone who wants to use the pool to train has to sign up as a member of the Pine Street swimming pool, which requires them to sign an indemnity form holding the swimmer liable should anything happen in the absence of a lifeguard.