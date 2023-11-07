Many matrics anticipate good results after math papers

By Londiwe Xulu

Many matric pupils, finally done with high school mathematics and mathematical literacy, are anticipating good results, some even a distinction, after writing their final papers on Monday.

Although they said both second papers had some difficult questions, they were positive that the amount of practice and studying they had done would pay off.

Matric pupils from Mconjwana High School, outside Mpophomeni, who wrote mathematical literacy paper 2, said the last question was a bit tricky because of how it was phrased, requiring them to spend some time on it, but were hoping they did well.

Meanwhile, Sinenjongo Cabangana said the mathematics paper 2 was challenging, with words he had never seen before.

There was a question that was phrased in a very challenging way and the worst part was that if you got the first answer wrong, the rest of the answers would also be incorrect. However, I was able to write the paper and hopefully I did well for mathematics, considering that paper 1 was much better and straightforward compared to paper 2.

He added they have been studying hard at Mconjwana High with the help of their teachers.

Before the exams, they spent most of their time at school preparing for final exams. He said they’d usually start their day at 7 am and only leave school at 9 pm.

“This did help us to get enough sleep, knowing that we had studied enough,” said Cabangana.

Lindelwa Ndlovu and Mahlase Nelisiwe, who also wrote mathematical literacy, said they only slept for four hours.

“We get home and rest a bit, but we wake up early in the morning. We have told ourselves that we will rest better once we are done with our exams,” they both said.

Asked about the first week of their exams, pupils said they were nervous but have been telling themselves it was their final exams and needed to be treated as such.

Zandiswa Makhathini said exams were still stressing her, but there are things she learnt during the first week of finals that she hopes to improve on, such as time management.

Mqondisi Mchunu said the stressful part was realising how you should’ve answered a question once done writing the exam.

Mconjwana High School deputy principal, Khulekani Dlamini, said based on how the last papers were set and the confidence from subject teachers, they were aiming for a 100% pass rate, which will be an increase from last year’s 97,4%.