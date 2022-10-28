Maqongqo residents without tap water for years

Lethiwe Makhanya

Having to beg for water from other people has become part of an “unpleasant” lifestyle for many Maqongqo residents who have been without water for years.

Residents claim their taps have been without running water for about three years and they do not know the reason for this.

They said the affected areas include Cabazini, Emjondolo, Ezinembeni and Mkhambathini.

Speaking to The Witness, concerned residents said the deprivation they have been forced to endure is unjust and extremely unpleasant for them.

“We have been without water for about three years, if not more. The water tanker that is supposed to supply water sometimes does not come and sometimes only comes once a week,” they said. “When it does not come, we [are] left without water.”

One resident said that when this happens, it forces them to go and beg for water from other residents that have a supply.

“Some residents got tired of not having water and decided to pay other people to connect their own water. We then beg them to give us water but they are also fed up now, saying that we are not their problem.”

Another resident said that in other areas, the water comes back for a short while and then gets disconnected again.

The water will be gone for months and come back for a short while or a day. I am not sure what is causing the problem. In Mkhambathini it is worse; they last had water in 2016. The situation is really bad. I heard that there was a reservoir that was being built, but I am not sure whether it is complete

He said they are tired of relying on the water tankers, explaining that this is because the water they get from them is not sufficient.

“You cannot clean, do laundry and bath properly with the water that you get from the water tanker because you do not know when it will come again …”

uMgungundlovu District Municipality spokesperson Brian Zuma said the district has ongoing projects to reduce the number of people relying on water tankers. He said they have several areas district-wide that get water via tankers.

“We have multi-million rand projects in Mshwathi as well as Mkhambathini Municipality, where Maqongqo will also benefit. It is the intention of the district to reduce water tankering so that people get water from communal standpipes, and better still, in their own yards,” he said.