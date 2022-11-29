Margate Airport creates investment opportunities

Witness Reporter

The opening of the Margate Airport on the KZN South Coast is set to open up lucrative investment opportunities.

The airport was officially opened by the MEC for the Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Siboniso Duma, on Saturday following its R11-million upgrade.

CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) Phelisa Mangcu said the renovation of Margate Airport creates great prospects for businesses based there, as well as those located beyond the Margate borders, while also opening up the logistics sector.

Margate airport upgrade

According to a statement released by SCTIE, the upgrade was undertaken in partnership with Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, the Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), and the private sector.

The municipal-owned Margate Airport has undergone extensive refurbishment, upgrading the airport to a Category 4. This elevated position allows for two scheduled flights daily – morning and afternoon – (except Saturdays) with an aircraft capacity of 47 passengers.

“This renovation focus was more on the land side of the airport which included an infrastructure upgrade and extension of the terminal building, the restrooms, parking areas and the commercial precinct,” said Mangcu.

Investment opportunities

He added the total investment created 800 temporary jobs with the potential to create hundreds more permanent jobs and the regional airport now boasts investment opportunities in the form of aviation schools, hangars, restaurants and hotels, as well as car hire agencies.

He said the Margate Airport will improve inter-provincial leisure travel opportunities, bringing local communities into mainstream tourism.