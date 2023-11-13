Maritzburg College observes Remembrance Day at school’s memorial

By Witness Reporter

Maritzburg College on Friday observed its annual Remembrance Day service, in collaboration with the Ingobamakhosi (Natal) Carbineers.

The occasion serves as a tribute to the memory of former students who joined the Carbineers and participated in various wars and skirmishes alongside the regiment, with some of them making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The roots of Maritzburg College’s association with the Carbineers stretches back to the early days of the school. A historical connection was established when Robert Erskine, one of the first old boys, lost his life in a skirmish involving the regiment on November 4, 1873, during a Hlubi ambush at Langalibalele Pass. He is buried on the pass alongside two of his Carbineer comrades and two guides.

This moving story was recounted at this year’s service when Stephen Erskine, Robert Erskine’s great-great-nephew, paid a tribute to the soldiers who died.

During the ceremony, wreaths were placed at the College Memorial, set against a backdrop of poppy flowers.

The flowers hold a significant place during Remembrance Day, as they grow in Flanders, a region of Belgium deeply associated with World War I and the poignant poem In Flanders Fields written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.