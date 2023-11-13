News

By Witness Reporter
13 Nov 2023
Maritzburg College observes Remembrance Day at school’s memorial

The roots of Maritzburg College's association with the Carbineers stretches back to the early days of the school.

Pictured at the Maritzburg College Remembrance Day service are Paul Milton, PMB Moths; Margaret Colling SACC; Major Edric Pascoe second in command Ingobamakhosi Carbineers; Frank Uys SACC; Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Roy Mottram Royal Natal Carbineers Association; Major General (retired) Ian Deetliffs Carbineers Trust; Vanessa Milton PMB Moths; Dr Christopher Luman, present headmaster of Maritzburg College; Codi Robinson, Maritzburg College head prefect; Michael Bond Sergeant Major of the Ingobamakhosi Carbineers and Denzil Baizley, drum major of the Pietermaritzburg Caledonian Pipe Band. Photo: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Maritzburg College on Friday observed its annual Remembrance Day service, in collaboration with the Ingobamakhosi (Natal) Carbineers.

The occasion serves as a tribute to the memory of former students who joined the Carbineers and participated in various wars and skirmishes alongside the regiment, with some of them making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The roots of Maritzburg College’s association with the Carbineers stretches back to the early days of the school. A historical connection was established when Robert Erskine, one of the first old boys, lost his life in a skirmish involving the regiment on November 4, 1873, during a Hlubi ambush at Langalibalele Pass. He is buried on the pass alongside two of his Carbineer comrades and two guides.

This moving story was recounted at this year’s service when Stephen Erskine, Robert Erskine’s great-great-nephew, paid a tribute to the soldiers who died.

During the ceremony, wreaths were placed at the College Memorial, set against a backdrop of poppy flowers.

ALSO READ | 21 359 South African lives lost in World Wars

The flowers hold a significant place during Remembrance Day, as they grow in Flanders, a region of Belgium deeply associated with World War I and the poignant poem In Flanders Fields written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.

