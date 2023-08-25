Maritzburg United likely to take Msunduzi Municipality to court

By Jerry Barnes

Maritzburg United is likely to take Msunduzi Municipality to court over the use of Harry Gwala Stadium.

That’s according to Maritzburg United chairperson Farouk Kadodia, who says he is angry, bitter and “just can’t believe the shabby treatment” his club is currently receiving from Msunduzi Municipality.

According to Kadodia, the issue of sharing Harry Gwala Stadium with Royal AM has still not been resolved by the local municipality and signs are clear that the municipality is favouring the new residents.

On Thursday, Kadodia sent an official statement to The Witness, strongly indicating his unhappiness at the way the Team of Choice is being treated in its hometown.

Kadodia believes that the local municipality is not playing a fair game and is not open with them to “really clarify” the issue of the use of the stadium.

He also feels that Msunduzi is kicking them out and openly supporting Shauwn Mkhize’s outfit as new residents.

Kadodia said:

It is with great disappointment that we are literally being given the boot from Msunduzi Municipality on the use of Harry Gwala Stadium … On our initial discussion with both Msunduzi and Royal AM, it was verbally agreed to share the stadium subject to the fixtures at home not clashing.

He said that on receipt of the draft fixtures from the PSL, they forwarded these to the booking office asking for confirmation to secure all their fixture dates.

“Until now the municipal manager, mayor and acting general manager have only indicated that they are sorting out the problem. The MM was given the task of finding solutions. We are now being told that Royal AM are booked to train at the stadium on Friday,” he said.

Kadodia also confirmed that Friday’s home fixture against Milford FC will now take place at Umlazi’s King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

To confirm Kadodia’s claims, The Witness is in possession of a letter written to Msunduzi Municipality from Royal AM general manager Richard Makhoba, clearly indicating their uneasiness to share the venue with United.