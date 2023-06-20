Maritzburg United parts ways with head coach

By Jerry Barnes

This week Maritzburg United’s management carried on applying harsh actions against those deemed to be unwanted in the “new way” forward.

The well supported local outfit affectionately called Team of Choice was officially relegated to the National First Division (now called the Motsepe Foundation Championship) last Wednesday after failing to survive the play-offs.

In their last game they played 0-0 against the visitors, Cape Town Spurs at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The loss and relegation to the lower division was taken as a blow and a disgrace by local passionate soccer followers. United’s chairman Farouk Kadodia also issued a statement indicating his disappointment and criticising his coaching staff for letting down the team.

Club and coach part ways

On Monday afternoon it was reported to a couple of media platforms that Kadodia had confirmed the club and head coach Fadlu Davids have parted ways.

SABC Sport reported that Davids and his assistant coach Darian Wilken could be crossing paths with Josef Zinnbauer in Morocco having worked together with the German mentor at Orlando

Pirates two seasons ago.

Zinnbauer was earlier this month appointed by Raja Casablanca and has been allowed to rope in his own backroom staff, which looks likely to included Davids after the two also briefly reunited in Russia at Lokomotiv Moscow where they were sacked following a handful of games.

Kadodia told SABC Sport on Monday afternoon letters were sent to Davids and his entire technical team releasing them from their contracts less than a week after the club was relegated from the DStv Premiership.

He said he was aware of talks between the coach and Raja Casablanca.

“We informed the coach and his entire technical team we will be letting them go, so they are free really to go wherever they want. It’s disappointing, but we heard about talks with Raja Casablanca some 10 days ago and this is while we were still fighting for survival before we eventually got relegated. But we wish coach Fadlu and his team all the best.”

On Sunday night Kadodia issued a scathing statement on the club’s website bemoaning the lack of effort from the players and the fact that Davids has now been allowed to leave speaks volumes.