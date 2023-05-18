WATCH | Mashatile begins his two-day oversight visit in KZN

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says national government will be an active partner in the development of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mashatile was speaking in Ntshongweni outside Durban on Thursday at the start of his two-day oversight visit in the province.

The deputy president visited the Ntshongweni Catalytic Project site, where a smart city was being constructed between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, alongside the N3 road and the Durban-Free State-Gauteng logistic and industrial corridor.

He said he will ensure that the province gets all the support it needs from national government for the project to succeed.

There are many people who say all we do is talk, we will change that narrative by being on the ground.

The project highlights the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality’s partnerships with various stakeholders in the implementation of programmes that support local community members to obtain critical work skills.

It is envisaged that the project will revitalise and increase economic activity in the area, contributing about R15 billion worth of investments in the next 10 to 15 years.

Mashatile will be spending the rest of the day in uMgungundlovu District Municipality engaging with various stakeholders in sectors such as education and training, agriculture, commerce and industry, among others.

In Mgungundlovu, Mashatile will visit the Cedara College of Agriculture to showcase the collaborative activities and programmes such as the production of cannabis, seeds and seedlings, animal feed, livestock breeding, and indigenous chicken production, among others; jointly with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s agricultural research and training institutes.