Mass Power outage for parts of Pietermaritzburg

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Several areas in Pietermaritzburg experienced a massive power outage on Thursday afternoon.

It is believed that areas such as Athlone, Prestbury, Pelham, the City center, Montgomery, and Hilton were some of the areas that were hit by the mass power outage.

The outage took place just after 4pm.

Residents were left confused about the outage, which was not in line with the allocated load shedding schedule.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed the outage due to a suspected trip.

Mkhize said areas such as Masons, Prince Alfred, Retief, Archibell, Pine, and Crossways Substation Primary were off.

Mkhize said loadshedding stage 3 has been implemented as per Eskom’s request and single complaints are attended to as and when logged via the call center or faults office.

“When there is an outage, please switch off appliances and have one light ‘on’ to indicate restoration of power. This will help limit the tripping of your MCBs (isolating component installed within a supply board that is designed to automatically trip the circuit if a fault is detected) and fuse wires blowing when the supply is restored. Apologies for any inconvenience caused,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize could not confirm when the power would be restored.