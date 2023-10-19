Massive crocodile captured outside police station in Mandeni

By Nompilo Kunene

Residents of Mandeni, in KZN, and law enforcement officials had an unexpected visitor on Wednesday night when a massive 3.3 metre crocodile was discovered lurking outside a local police station.

Samantha Meyrick, spokesperson for IPSS Search and Rescue, said they are used to receiving strange calls, but Wednesday night’s call has to be one of the best.

Meyrick said a local police station near Mandeni called at around 10 pm requesting assistance with a crocodile behind the station.

A team responded to the station to investigate and found a large adult crocodile.

“Being a unique situation, the decision was made to call for assistance from a local, Ashton Musgrave, who has experience in safely capturing crocodiles,” she said.

Meyrick said the crocodile was safely captured and loaded onto the back of a waiting vehicle. The crocodile was measured in at a massive 3.3 metres.

She said after discussions with relevant authorities, the crocodile will be relocated to the Hluhluwe area on Thursday morning.

“A big thank you to the local community and all that assisted in getting the croc to safety,” said Meyrick.