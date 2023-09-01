Massive fuel hike expected for September

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Automobile Association (AA) has announced that consumers should brace themselves for a massive fuel hike in September.

In a statement, the AA said petrol prices will soar to its highest point since July last year while the increases for diesel will reach record hikes.

The AA said that the increases are very steep.

“According to the CEF’s data, the price of petrol is expected to climb by between R1.59 a litre for ULP93 and R1.65/ a litre for ULP95.”

The wholesale price of diesel is expected to increase by a whopping R2.85 a liter. Considering these potential increases, the price of a litre of ULP95 inland will rise from R22.83 to R24.48 a litre while the price of ULP93 will increase from R22.43 a litre to R24.02 a litre.

“Both these prices are in line with prices last seen in August last year but not at the record highs seen in July 2022,” said the AA.

The increases are being driven by the high international oil prices which have risen on the back of slow demand and decreased output. It was reported that Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil exporter, would extend its voluntary output cut into October, keeping oil supply and prices high.

The AA said that the increase in fuel prices will impact the consumers in a negative way.

“Motorists will certainly feel the pinch in terms of higher prices of fuel at the pumps but consumers across the board can expect higher prices to all goods and services because of these hikes.

“In this environment, we reiterate our advice to motorists that they should keep their vehicles in good mechanical condition and their tyres inflated according to the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure optimal fuel usage,” said AA.



South African citizens have been urged to be smart when they drive due to the rise in fuel prices.

“Avoiding heavy traffic, not overloading the vehicle and minimising driving where possible are other measures to decrease fuel consumption,” said AA.