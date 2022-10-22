Massive N3 accident involving nine vehicles causes chaos

Shorné Bennie

Yet another N3 accident yesterday has again amplified residents’ safety concerns as trucks continue to flout the law and use backroads, which is now putting schools at risk.

Ten people were injured in a massive accident involving four trucks and five cars on the N3 near Peter Brown off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg yesterday morning.

According to RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu, a runaway truck carrying copper caused a collision with five other light motor vehicles, after its brakes failed along the south bound N3.

Ward 25 councillor Mike Bond said a short while after the N3 accident yesterday, a truck had already broken down on Old Howick road, causing further traffic congestion, exacerbated by the already backlogged traffic diverting from the N3.

Bond, stressing the need for visible policing at the exit points to the N3, to prevent trucks from illegally using the old roads that are too narrow and not built to accommodate heavy motor vehicles, said the situation has become not just a constant traffic nightmare, but now a safety risk for the many schools situated along the alternative routes through Pietermaritzburg.

“At the moment it’s a death trap. The alternate routes run right through my ward. These roads are not built for 10 ton trucks,” he said.

Town Bush, Old Howick and Cordwalles roads are the most affected, with trucks ignoring the roads’ weight restrictions and proceeding down the alternate routes.

Bond said the very narrow, winding Cordwalles road has become a problem, with trucks regularly jack-knifing when attempting the steep decline.

Bond said truck drivers use their GPS’ to direct them on alternative routes when the N3 is blocked, however the GPS does not advise on the terrain and gradient, which is a hazard for trucks.

This is now becoming an extreme dangerous and safety hazard not only to residents and commuters, but also to the schools and learners of the many schools along the alternate routes, including Athlone Primary, Cordwalles Preparatory School, Voortrekker High, Carter High School and Northern Park Primary School, he said.

Also Read | Runaway truck overturns on the N3 after Peter Brown Bridge in Pietermaritzburg

Bond fears for the safety of learners who walk home or cross the road to get to and from the school premises.

“I’m so scared children are going to get hurt, especially with the traffic at Athlone circle, bordering Athlone Primary School,” said Bond.

As the ward councillor, he has worked with the Cordwalles School Governing Body to erect traffic calming measures at the entry to Cordwalles Road, adjacent to the school.

These include speed humps and a zebra crossing for the school children.

He said that while accidents on the N3 are inevitable, the prolonged construction is worsening the issue, and the lack of road traffic inspectorate (RTI) officers at all exit points on the highway is contributing to trucks illegal using the suburban back roads.

“We need RTI to come out and stop trucks from attempting to use the back roads. By law, they are not allowed to, but the minute they hear news reports of an accident on the highway, they turn off at the nearest off ramp,” said Bond.

He said while the R103, which Old Howick Road forms part of, is a national route, the local roads that run off it, which are being utilised by trucks as alternative routes, do not have a budget for maintenance and constant repairs incurred by the toll of 10 ton trucks frequenting the already compromised road infrastructure.

“We have to have a quick response. We need RTI officers positioned at the N3 exits to stop trucks from diverting onto old roads. Currently, however, RTI officers do not work after hours as they don’t get overtime.

Also Read | Three seriously injured after crash on N3 near Town Hill, KZN

“Extra visibility needs to be budgeted for. We need traffic cops working after hours and strategically positioned,” Bond said.

First Responder

Founder of Aliwal Security, Sewraj Girdhurparsadh, who is present at many accident scenes on the N3, echoed Bond’s views that construction on the N3 is contributing to the increase in accidents, however, he said, many trucks are also to blame as they don’t stop at the arrestor bed, as they are required to.

“The arrestor beds are there for a reason — to check for any mechanical failures, which are becoming one of the main reason for brake failures contributing to the many accidents on the N3,” he said.

Town Hill Community Policing Forum Chairperson James Martin said while conditions on the road have improved recently, mechanical failure remains a common issue for the accidents.

“I don’t think that all trucks are stopping at the designated areas. If they did, they would be aware that the truck has a fault or issues with the brakes. It is important that these stops are made.

“Now we cannot blame officials if they are doing their part but their are trucks with mechanical faults. I also believe that the drivers of the trucks would not be reckless if they witness what is occurring on the roads,” said Martin.