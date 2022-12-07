Massive shortage of ambulances in KZN

Londiwe Xulu

KZN only has 432 public ambulances with a shortage of 742 vehicles.

This as more than 200 ambulances are inactive due to accidents as well as repairs and maintenance.

This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, in his response to parliamentary questions from the DA.

In the response, he said 225 ambulances are not in use due to repairs and maintenance while 33 are due to accidents.

Since 2018, KZN has seen a decrease in the number of ambulances being involved in accidents.

By last month, 74 ambulances had been involved in accidents compared to 130 in 2021.

The department has been taking disciplinary actions and issuing final warnings when it comes to accidents and KZN has had the most number of disciplinary actions.

Phaahla also revealed that the ratio currently being used by all provinces is one ambulance per 10 000 people. Using this ratio, KZN has only 432 ambulances with a shortage of 742.

He said South Africa had fewer than 49% of the ambulances it needed to respond to the population’s health needs.

About 7000 ambulances were needed nationwide, but the department had fewer than half that number.

The KZN Department of Health did not comment at the time of going to print.

Speaking to a news channel, eNCA, national health department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said they prioritised rural areas, townships and informal settlements because most people who stayed in suburban areas were medically insured and had the option of calling private ambulances.

Mohale also said that the ambulances are frequently maintained because of the speed they travel at to save lives and also due to challenges, such as hitting potholes.

He said, unlike other department vehicles, they reach a high mileage within a short period of time.

DA health portfolio committee member, Haseena Ismail said the DA has had a number of complaints from communities across the country of emergency medical services (EMS) being slow to respond to calls or never arriving.

Ismail said some families have lost loved ones that could very well have been saved had an ambulance arrived in time.

What is particularly concerning is that 131 ambulances are out of service due to accidents and that 383 accidents have already occurred this year, with some of such a nature that it warranted disciplinary procedures and final written warnings.

She said the lack of proper consequence management in the Department of Health was highlighted by the Auditor-General in his annual report.

Ismail said it was no surprise that communities were scared and angry, not knowing whether they will be assisted should a medical emergency happen.

And the communities that are hardest hit are those that cannot afford private medical care or are so rural that they are reliant upon provincial public health services like ambulances. 1 685 people lost their lives in road accidents during the 2021 festive season. How many could have been saved had the country’s EMS been fully capacitated?

Health workers’ union The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said the minister was not taking people’s lives seriously.

Denosa KZN provincial chairperson Sbonelo Cele said they were disturbed as the department made it seem as if the shortage occurred overnight and without warning.

Cele accused the department of negligence and felt this shortage could have been avoided.

When cars and ambulances are broken down they are never repaired; this great shortage could have been avoided if the department did the right thing.

He said the Health Department should work towards fixing this issue in a week as the festive season came with many needs, especially for emergency services.

Ambulances don’t only assist when there are vehicle accidents which we will see a lot of this season, but they also assist when there are violence-related incidents and are a great asset for the rural and township communities.

Cele said the department must find alternatives soon.

Dr Atiya Mosam, a public health medicine specialist, said ambulances are a critical part of patient care as they allow us to ensure that patients receive the correct level of care when they need it.

A shortage of ambulances may mean that a patient is kept at a facility or at home when they need urgent care.

In the case of a patient being kept at a facility that cannot care for them appropriately, this increases the stress and strain on the healthcare workers who have to monitor the patient until an ambulance is available to transfer them.