Matric exams begin largely without problems

Londiwe Xulu

The Class of 2022 kick-started their final exams on Monday with English paper 1.

Russell High School pupils in Pietermaritzburg said they would’ve liked more time to write the exam.

Anelisa Zuma (18) said Monday’s exam taught her that she should manage her time better when writing the rest of her exams. The pupils said they prepared themselves for the exams by using YouTube tutorials, past papers and motivational posts.

Unlike the previous Class of 2021 and 2020, this year’s matric pupils did not have any Covid-19 regulations and restrictions, but have been struggling with load shedding.

Amahle Dlamini (18) said they had to adjust to returning to school full time and the workload going back to how it was pre-Covid-19.

“While getting used to that, we also had to deal with load shedding, which can be discouraging, especially at night. I used a cell phone torch to study but that can also be difficult,” said Dlamini.

The pupils said it was not easy to study by candlelight. Others said they were scared of using candles at night.

“Candles can be dangerous. I always think of the worst like what if it falls on my books, or I fall asleep and I wake up to a fire. I use an LED light,” said Luyanda Noe.

Meanwhile, while the examinations got off to a good start in general, Impendle pupils just outside Pietermaritzburg started late due to protest action.

Residents of the Emadiphini area blockaded the road demanding answers about a housing project they were allegedly promised. This delayed exams by an hour.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa confirmed the disruptions and said they were disappointed.

We condemn this action, and it is something that the MEC for Education has been saying; requesting the community not to disrupt the examination processes.

Examination processes are very important because the children and the teachers have worked hard throughout the year … we are appealing to the community to take the education of their children seriously.

Mlotshwa urged the community to respect the examinations and to use the right channels to voice their grievances.

We are happy that the pupils managed to write even though they started late. We are also grateful to the law enforcement who managed to take control of the situation.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube wished the Class of 2022 well in their final-year examinations.

Dube-Ncube also called on communities to support the education of their children by protecting school infrastructure by working with police, community policing forums and other stakeholders to protect school assets, high-tech equipment and buildings from vandalism, theft and destruction.

• Additional reporting by Lethiwe Makhanya