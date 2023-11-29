Matric exams come to an end

By Zama Myeza

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal said it is pleased with the smooth running of the 2023 National Senior Certificate Examinations.

It started on Monday, October 30 and will officially conclude on Wednesday with pupils writing English HL P3 (3hrs), English FAL P3 (2½hrs) and English SAL P3 (2½hrs) in the morning session.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer advised pupils not to rip off their school uniforms as a way of celebrating the completion of their exams. She advised pupils to rather leave their uniform at their respective schools so that their teachers can help those who would be in need of uniforms the following year.

The MEC also urged pupils to conduct themselves responsibly during the summer holidays, so that they are ready and fit for tertiary institutions and other endeavours next year.