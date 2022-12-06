Matric exams marking process ready

Witness Reporter

The 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) marking process is due to start on December 10 and ends on December 20.

This was announced by the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, KwaZulu-Natal administered the biggest examination system in the country, with 198 866 full and part time candidates sitting for the 2022 NSC examinations.

The department has 32 marking centres, 8 539 markers, 1 708 senior markers, 342 deputy chief markers, 67 chief markers and 87 moderators. There are also 1 785 examinations assistants and 260 administrative assistants.

It added that the selection of markers commenced on May 16 and concluded on June 2.

Panel of markers

The markers selection panels consisted of a provincial chairperson, chief markers, internal moderators and teacher unions as observers.

MEC for education, Mbali Frazer, said she will also monitor the marking process in various marking centres in the province.