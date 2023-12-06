Matric pupil allegedly raped, robbed while looking for a job

By Witness Reporter

Job seekers have been urged to be vigilant after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and robbed while looking for a job in Verulam, KZN, on Monday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the teenager arrived with a relative at the Rusa offices on Tuesday morning and told them that she had been raped and robbed.

ALSO READ | Three security officers attacked, raped at Transport Dept’s Durban offices

Balram said the girl said she boarded a tax from Inanda to Verulam on Monday morning to look for a job.

“During her search, she met a man on Wick Street. He befriended the matric student and struck up a conversation. He informed her that his company was seeking staff and would assist in arranging an interview.

The teenager boarded a taxi with him and disembarked at an unfamiliar location. The suspect produced a firearm and asked the girl to remain silent. READ MORE ‘My life is an open book’ — DA ward councillor Rachel Soobiah

“He instructed her to enter a bush where he raped her. The suspect thereafter stole her Hisense U50 cellphone and R70 in cash. He advised her to remain in the bush and not to follow him,” he said.

Balram said the teenager complied with his instructions and only got out of the bush after some time.

He said she sought assistance from a local businessman who gave her taxi fare to return home.

ALSO READ | Double life imprisonment for man who raped, killed 4-year-old girl

Balram said the young woman has visited a medical facility following the incident but is yet to register a criminal case with the police.

Jobseekers are urged to be on high alert. Reaction officers have attended to numerous call-outs where females have been lured to sparsely populated areas where they robbed or raped.

“The suspects are convincing and in some cases produce employment documents in an attempt to authenticate their scam,” warned Balram.