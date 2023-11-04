Matric pupils happy with Maths Paper 1

By Londiwe Xulu

Matric candidates from Cater High in Pietermaritzburg found their final Mathematics Paper 1 fair and better than the one they wrote during their trial examinations.

Speaking to Weekend Witness after their paper on Friday, pupils said there were tricky questions in the paper but they were able to get through them.

They said having good resources and study materials to prepare for the paper made a huge difference.

ALSO READ | Three arrested for writing matric exams for others

They said they were looking forward to Mathematics Paper 2 on Monday.

“We really worked hard to prepare for this paper and will use the weekend to also prepare and practise for Monday’s paper. We are confident that we will do well and get good results,” said Emmanuel Moosamy.

Their mathematics teacher, Keith Reddy, said he has confidence in his pupils. He said they were all well prepared for Friday’s paper, as well as Monday’s and he knew they’ll do well.

While other pupils are affected by load shedding, Moosamy said he was using it to his advantage.

He said there are too many distractions when there’s electricity, so he uses the silence during load shedding to study for his exams.

Other pupils, however, said they struggled at first with the load shedding because they were used to not having it for some time.

They have now found ways to work around the load shedding schedules and also learned to study during it.

Melokuhle Hadebe said she has invested in power banks and other things to help her study better during load shedding.

ALSO READ | Matric exams get under way for the Class of 2023

Speaking about their experience in the first week of their exams, Cater High pupils said Monday was scary, but they had become used to the experience and settled down into the routine of it.

The few minutes before the first paper were scary because we knew this was it; we were writing our final exams in high school.

“As the week went by though, we got used to the feel of the examinations and we are continuing to study hard for other papers,” said Samkelisiwe Phungula.