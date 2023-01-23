Life coach offers support for those who failed matric

Nosipho Gumede

The beginning of each year comes with the highly-anticipated matric results being released.

This is a happy moment for some, bringing hope for a brighter future; but for others it is a depressing time.

African award-winning life and career coach Dr Sanele Gamede has dedicated his expertise to help give hope to pupils who fail matric through his #MatricUngazibulaliCampaign.

The Witness spoke to Gamede, who said he started the campaign in 2019 because he saw a need for intervention and public awareness to let pupils know that failing Grade 12 is not the end of the road.

As a life and career coach who is working with the young people in programmes such as the Free Mentorship at the Park Programme, learner development and training programmes, and as someone who did Grade 10, 11 and 12 twice, I realised a need for an intervention [aimed at] the suicidal cases and depression that young people go through.

He said there was a need for one to counter the suicidal thoughts that young people start to entertain when they can’t cope with failing.

Parents also needed a voice to speak to them and their children, especially someone who can use their relatable journey so that they can see that failing Grade 12 is not the end of the world.

According to Gamede, the campaign works with over 30 radio stations across the country, national and regional publications, and a few national television stations to spread the message.

He said the campaign has created a support system through a Facebook Group where pupils can ask for help, indicate how they can be helped and receive encouragement and information from other people who have been in the same situation and the public in general.

They also host motivational and educational talks on different media platforms such as radio stations, TV, newspapers and social media.

They visit schools that did not do well and have the back-to-school campaign with Ukhozi FM.

They also release a weekly social media video series explaining stress, anxiety and depression coping mechanisms with relevant stakeholders.

Although the campaign has grown in the past four years — with NPOs, private companies, tertiary institutions and even government endorsing the campaign — Gamede said there were challenges in the beginning.

One of the biggest challenges we have faced was getting people on board before the campaign was as big as it is now. It is always a struggle to get people to see your vision, and most of them want to get in when the ‘vehicle’ is moving.

From having to repeat grades 10, 11 and 12 twice, to bagging his PhD in cultural and media studies, Gamede has proven that failing matric is not the end of the world.

His motto: “It’s possible because it’s doable” has helped a lot of matriculants who had lost hope.