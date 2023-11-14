Matrics enter third week of their final exams

By Londiwe Xulu

The class of 2023 entered the third week of their final exams with physical science paper 2 and business studies paper 2 having been written on Monday.

Howick High matric pupils said the final exam papers were better than they had expected.

Most of the pupils interviewed said their physical science paper 2 was “fair and much better than paper 1” and that they were confident they would get good results.

Rory Lake said chemistry has always been a bit of a struggle for him but he tried to prepare himself as much as he could for Monday’s paper.

Khaba Mkhize said he preferred paper 1 to paper 2.

Pupils from Drakondale School of the Arts, also in Howick, said the level of papers they wrote during their trial examinations helped them prepare for the final exams because of how tough they were. They said they had to put more effort into the final exams.

“The trial paper 2 was hard so I put more effort into preparing for the final paper. There’s also more time between papers in the final examinations compared to the trials. Since Grade 11, we’ve been writing two papers a day but now we have enough time to prepare and had the weekend to prepare for paper 2,” said Vahini Chaggan.

With only a few weeks until the last paper is written, the pupils said they were a bit emotional about finishing high school.

Amkelwa Gumbi said she was excited to be done with high school but was also nervous about next year.