Matrics find Mathematics paper two ‘more challenging’

Londiwe Xulu

Mathematics paper two was more challenging compared to paper one, which matrics wrote on Friday.

This was according to some matric pupils from Heather Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg after writing their second Mathematics paper on Monday.

Keona Sewmohan said her English teacher taught her to rise above all challenges and that’s the method she has been using since the beginning of her final exams. She said even though the paper was challenging, she did her best and believes she did well.

Mathematics is my favorite subject and I have been using past papers and keeping myself disciplined by practising every day.

She added that so far the final exams have been going well and she has been planning her study sessions to ensure tat she doesn’t get disturbed, especially as a result of load shedding.

Sewmohan, who wants to study towards a Bachelor of Commerce next year, said:

I check load shedding schedules and plan my study sessions accordingly. Usually I take breaks during an outage or go to my sister’s house to study at times where I can’t afford to lose the time.

Daylen Naidoo said he was hoping for a distinction in Maths and would be disappointed if he doesn’t get it. He added that he and other pupils managed to complete the exam in time, despite panicking at the level of difficulty.

The matrics said they were looking forward to the rest of their exams and finally finishing high school and starting their next chapter at university.