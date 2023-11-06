Mayor pays tribute to prominent businessman Ricky Maharaj

By Witness Reporter

A large gathering of mourners yesterday attended the funeral of businessman Ricky Maharaj, who died in hospital on Saturday.

He was one of the leading residential property developers in the city.

Paying tribute, Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the untimely passing of Maharaj was a great loss to the city.

Mr Maharaj was a key player in the property development sector. He bought land from the municipality and developed a number of medium density housing projects. He contributed to the city’s economy, to job creation and he helped in the development of many other property developers.

“As we mourn his passing, we honour his life and legacy and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. His contribution to the growth of the property development sector in the city will be remembered for generations to come.

ALSO READ | Property market: Higher interests rates put pressure on sales

“May his loved ones find solace in his meticulous and hard work which he demonstrated for years,” said mayor Thebolla.

IFP chief whip, Narend Singh, spoke at the funeral and commended Maharaj’s contribution to the growth and development of the region’s economy.

He said despite the leading socioeconomic role Maharaj played, he was always humble and generous to many causes.

Maharaj is survived by his wife Rosh and their three children Rakisha, Rashin and Rashika.