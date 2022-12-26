MEC for transport to tighten-up law enforcement ahead of New Year

Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal roads were seemingly quiet this Christmas weekend as no fatalities and very little road-related incidents were reported despite the wet weather conditions.

The KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said he will tighten up law enforcement and road safety plans in the province ahead of New Year.

The department has ensured the implementation of the integrated festive season law enforcement plan which is aimed at combating various crimes. This has seen over 130 illegal firearms being taken off the streets and 3000 suspects being arrested for various crimes at the inception of the festive season. The intelligent driven operation led by the SAPS has aided in keeping the province of KwaZulu-Natal safer during this period.

MEC Hlomuka will be leading an oversight visit today with 20 newly trained police officers in the Durban area who will deal with crime and any security threats beyond this holiday and beyond, he said.

The rain did however hinder people from visiting beaches on the Day of Goodwill yesterday, a day that traditionally sees thousands flock to Durban’s beaches.

Sadly the weather forced many residents and visitors to make other plans, as many parts of KZN experienced rain and thunderstorms from Saturday.

eThekwini beaches re-opened

This after the eThekwini Municipality re-opened the Umhlanga Main and Umhlanga Bronze beaches on Christmas Day.

The municipality said the decision to re-open the beaches was taken after results from the latest rounds of water testing confirmed that the water quality is at an acceptable standard and it is safe for swimming.

Other beaches that are open for swimming are Point, Ushaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Brighton, Reunion; Pipeline; Toti Main and Warner beaches.

The municipality is continuously monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors,” said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

South African Weather Services

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of severe thunderstorms across the province adding that the bad weather could also result in localised flooding of settlements, low-lying roads and bridges.



Difficult driving conditions could lead to minor vehicle accidents.

Meanwhile, as part of the Safer Festive Season Operations, the Minister of Police General Bheki Cele, the Provincial Commissioner of KZN Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other senior management of the SAPS conducted a walk-about at the uShaka Marine World in Durban yesterday.