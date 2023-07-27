MEC gets an earful from Eastwood

By Chanel George

Poverty, unemployment, violence and an influx of illegal foreign nationals are just a few of the challenges wreaking havoc on the Eastwood community.

This was disclosed by ward 34 war room chairman Zandile Zondi.

MEC for Human Settlements, Sipho Caiphas “K.K” Nkosi, visited the ward on Wednesday where community members took advantage of the opportunity to address issues in the ward.

ALSO READ | SAHRC meets with Khan Road unrest victims in PMB

The gathering was viewed as a golden opportunity by residents, who believe the municipality has failed to address their concerns.

Zondi highlighted the effect the ageing water infrastructure is having on the community.

Liesel Beginsel, who assists residents of Cinderella Park with reporting power outages, said she too has been directly affected.

I have three generations living in one house, with only two people working. Every week we are plagued with outages. Our food spoils constantly, which is an additional cost that we cannot afford.

She said working at a local school and dealing with sports has been difficult as the swimming pool is always closed.

“If you want to know the reason children are on drugs here, just look at our sporting facilities. The pool is always closed! Our children can’t even play soccer as the fields are not maintained,” she said.

Shane Hippolite, resident of ward 34, said it was ironic that the meeting with the MEC comes ahead of next year’s elections.

“Where have you [the MEC] been all along?” asked Hippolite.

Another resident, Mzandile Goge said many of the issues raised at the meeting had been raised before.

Sthembiso Mayama, who lives in Cinderella Park, said a 24-hour illegal scrapyard has crippled both the Eastwood and Cinderella Park communities, with every stolen item ending up at the scrapyard.

Craig Freese, chairperson of the Eastwood Ratepayers Association, said Eastwood has produced some great athletes; however, with the current state of sporting facilities in the ward, the youth have turned to substance abuse.

“Vacant spaces in the community need to be allocated to skilled workers who are unemployed, as the community is filled with them,” said Freese.

Msunduzi Municipality’s senior manager of development services Mthobisi Khumalo addressed the community regarding some of their concerns.

“There must be a level of entrepreneurship to develop our youth. For this reason, we have been working on a youth enterprise park (YEP) to fill those vacant areas,” said Khumalo.

A youth enterprise park is a small medium micro enterprise (SMME) incubation centre that will be used to provide development support services to youth-owned enterprises to trade.

Msunduzi chief engineer Sifiso Shozi addressed the community on power outages and cable theft.

“Overloading caused by illegal connections stresses the network, as some people use two-plate stoves as heaters,” he said.

Shozi said despite their many efforts to rid Cinderella Park community of illegal connections, the culprits keep coming back to reconnect.

ALSO READ | Public Works MEC negotiates with ‘construction mafia’ in Umlazi

An issue that caused some commotion towards the end of the meeting was the issue of cable theft, as it has been a concern in the Cinderella Park area.

With regards to cable theft, the victims of the theft will have to report the case to the police and then pay an installation fee to the municipality for the cable.

This highlighted the ongoing theft in the area, which is costing the municipality money every day.

Addressing the issue of streetlights in the Madiba community, Shozi said the municipality did in fact erect streetlights in the last financial year.

“Sadly, all the lights were stolen,” he said.

The MEC assured community members that government was working as speedily as possible to resolve all service-related issues.

He also committed to provide full updates on all commitments which will be undertaken by government.