MEC Hlomuka says EFF shutdown won’t affect public services

Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka says the Economic Freedom Fighters’ planned national shutdown on Monday will have no effect on the public service operations.

While the shutdown has raised safety concerns, many people have been left confused about whether they will have access to services.

Hlomuka has reassured the public that they will receive maximum services, this includes licensing offices and social services offices.

He said normal policing will continue at police stations as members of the public will be serviced as usual.

As part of the deployment, we will have members of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), Public Transport Enforcement Services (PTES), eThekwini Metro and other municipal traffic officials who will be managing all strategic points.

Municipalities

Msunduzi Municipality said it planned to increase police visibility in the city on Monday and business will proceed as usual and all municipal services will be available.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the law enforcement agencies were working jointly to protect the city from any disruption and to respond swiftly to unlawful conduct intended to infringe on the rights of others.

He said municipal employees were expected to report for duty to ensure that the municipality did not deviate from its mandate and were responsible to the people of Msunduzi.

uMngeni Municipality said it will remain open as usual on Monday and all services will be rendered as usual.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said multiple government law enforcement agencies, private security and organised community crime prevention forums put plans in place to ensure that law and order is maintained while also protecting individuals’ rights to protest and express themselves.

He added that the community should also be on the lookout for car tyres placed in strategic places along main roads.

We encourage residents to report any piles of tyres or other flammable materials that look like they have been purposefully placed.

In Durban, eThekwini Municipality also announced that all municipal services will be available as employees are expected to report for duty.

This city has just emerged from consecutive calamities that battered its economy and that of the coun-try.

“Under no circumstances will we allow the shutdown of economic activities, no matter the gravity of the grievances,” said eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Malls and shopping centres

In Pietermaritzburg, the Liberty Midlands Mall, Scottsville Mall and Cascades Lifestyle Centre will be operating as normal and in Durban, the Pavilion Shopping Centre will also be open.

Private security

Pietermaritzburg-based security company, Magma Security, reassured the community that it will protect people and property on the day of the shutdown.

“We have identified possible threats, risks as well as hotspots and compiled an operational plan which will see the deployment of over 140 trained professionals,” said Magma Security CEO, Shaheen Suleiman.