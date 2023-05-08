MEC Khoza condemns video discriminating against people with albinism

By Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned a video by a traditional healer that she said is perpetuating dangerous myths about albinism.

Khoza said she was concerned that some members of society continued to perpetuate discrimination against people with albinism.

This follows a recent video by a traditional healer, Bongolethu “Dr Khehlezi” Mzozo, which he recently shared on his YouTube channel.

Khoza said the video left many citizens shocked as it perpetuates dangerous myths about albinism.

She said the words used in the video to describe members of the community with the rare genetic disorder were deeply concerning and underscored the urgent need for greater education and awareness on this issue.

She said that discrimination against people with albinism had no place in society and citizens must work together to stamp it out.

We must challenge those who continue to perpetuate harmful myths and stereotypes about albinism and hold them accountable for their actions.

“It is important that we recognise the inherent dignity and worth of every human being, regardless of their physical appearance, and that we create an inclusive, tolerant and compassionate society. We must all do our part to ensure that people with albinism are able to live their lives with dignity, respect and freedom from discrimination,” said Khoza.

She also dispelled myths about albinism referred to in the video.

“We must work together to ensure that people with albinism are able to live their lives with dignity and without fear of discrimination or persecution. Let us all stand together in rejecting the dangerous myths and prejudices that have for too long plagued our society and commit to creating a more inclusive and compassionate community for all,” she said.

Khoza added that the act of discrimination against people with albinism not only violated basic human rights, but they also served to perpetuate harmful myths and stereotypes that had no basis in reality.