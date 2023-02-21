Medi Response’s director and spokesperson Paul Herbst dies

Nompilo Kunene

Tributes have been pouring in for the director and spokesperson of Medi Response Paul Herbst, who died.

The emergency services group announced the news of Herbst’s passing on Tuesday on their Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Herbst, director of Medi Response KZN.

“On behalf of the entire team at Medi Response, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Herbst was part of the Medi Response team that had travelled to Turkey and Syria to lend a hand in the search and rescue efforts following an earthquake earlier this month. He and his team had just returned from Türkiye, Turkey on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Gift of the Givers heroes return to SA

Medi Response said Herbst was a well-respected and dedicated leader in the field of emergency medical services.

“His passion for helping others was evident in the work that he did every day, and he was known for his unwavering commitment to providing care to those in need.

“The loss of Paul is a tremendous blow to the community, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. As we mourn his passing, it is important to remember the incredible contributions that he made and the countless lives that he touched along the way.

“During this time of grief, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of Paul’s family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time. Let us all take a moment to honour his memory and celebrate the legacy of a truly remarkable man. Rest in peace, Paul,” said Medi Response.

ALSO READ | Gift of the Givers founder thanks South Africans for joining hands to assist earthquake victims

Tributes pour in

Commenting on Medi Response’s post, Ann McDonnell said, “A tragic loss! Condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. Our ‘go-to guy’ has gone. Praying for his family.”

Dylan Jackson said, “What a hero and legend. He lived his meaning and calling to the full. A vessel of God’s extended hand and service here on earth in duty to many. Just a good person in every way. His name and legacy will live in our community for time to come.”

Judy Smit said, “What a legend, so many lives touched by your kindness, may your soul find perfect peace and deepest sympathy for your family, your friends and colleagues, and all who will feel your loss. RIP.”