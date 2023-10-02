Medical milestone for PMB

By Shorné Bennie

In a medical milestone for Pietermaritzburg, a city cardiologist successfully implanted the world’s smallest pacemaker in a patient at Mediclinic.

Comparable in size to a vitamin capsule the technology ushers in a new era for patients needing pacemakers.

The procedure was performed on Richmond resident Louise English (62) who told The Witness on Sunday that she was recovering well after the procedure and looked forward to a new lease on life.

Incidentally, the milestone procedure was performed on World Heart Day.

The Medtronic Micra pacemaker is inserted through a minimally invasive procedure, is leadless and can be implanted directly into the heart.

It is inserted through a leg incision, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery and thereby minimising complications and recovery time.

English, who had her first pacemaker implanted in 2012, said, “After my first pacemaker, I was not well for a very long time. This is life-saving for me and I am very thankful to the team for all the help, effort, and support.”

The procedure, which took just over an hour, was performed by cardio-surgeon Dr Sanjay Maharaj and overseen by Dr Chris Pepper, a London-based cardiologist and electrophysiologist.

Dr Maharaj said, “The procedure will be the first of many more and other firsts to come.”

Dr Chris Pepper, who has worked with leadless pacemakers since 2016, highlighted the reduced risk of complications with the new device.

With the Micra, it gets rid of being a box that sits under the skin and also eliminates the wires. Most patients that require pacemakers could benefit from the Micra.

David Tshiporo, the business manager for cardiovascular medicine at Medtronic, said that Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg was chosen for the procedure based on their commitment to patient health.

“We are very excited to partner with Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg and Dr Sanjay Maharaj for this procedure,” said Tshiporo.

Meshach Naidu, general manager of Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg, said the institution had a sense of pride for being selected for the inaugural implantation. “It is such a celebratory event as it also took place on World Heart Day,” said Naidu.