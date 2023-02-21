Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg upgrades renal services unit

Witness Reporter

Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg has upgraded and expanded its renal services unit.

According to the team, the new unit will now offer a range of dialysis therapies, including chronic haemodiafiltration, chronic haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments.

“The Mediclinic renal services unit is equipped with world class haemodiafiltration machines, and our patient outcomes attest to the highest standard of care and the dedication of the team,” read the statement.

It added that the unit will also include new treatments such as, acute haemodialysis, acute haemodiafiltration, continuous renal replacement therapies and therapeutic plasma exchange.

Mediclinic renal services have also launched a digital electronic record system, Nephroflow, where our patient's data is recorded in real time and is immediately accessible by our referring doctor.

Growth of the Renal services unit

The team said they opened their doors with six treatment stations with their medical director, Dr Mitesh Singh in July 2021.