Members of St Christopher’s SGB and staff concerned about rise in prostitution and crime

By Amanda Sithole

Staff and school governing body (SGB) members of St Christopher’s School, located near Dales Park in Pietermaritzburg, are concerned about the proliferation of sexual activities taking place on the grounds, in full view of their special needs pupils.

Cameron Christopher, an SGB member, said the issue has become a matter of contention and steadily more concerning as the activities have been ongoing for over a year. The situation is exacerbated by the overgrown grass because of the lack of maintenance of the fields by the Msunduzi Municipality.

Dales Park is attracting a number of vagrants and prostitutes. Pupils of the school witness sex in broad daylight, while members of staff have to dispose of the used condoms that are found on the school premises every morning.

He also said that the school has brought this situation to the attention of the municipality, and has exhausted all channels to address the matter.

He added that the delay in addressing the issue makes the school feel as if the municipality is not taking the problem seriously and does not care about the effect this has on the pupils and members of staff.

As an interim measure, the school has laid large logs across the road to block access to Dales Park.

Vincent Ngidi, the security guard at the electricity substation next to the school, said the prostitutes keep their mattresses behind the school where they conduct their business. He added that robberies in the area have also increased lately.

We appeal to the municipality to install a gate to block access to Dales Park.

We witness obscenity in broad daylight. The situation is mentally disturbing, especially to pupils.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp, told The Witness that St Christopher’s School and the electricity substation next to it have suffered losses due to theft and the lack of maintenance of the park.

Residents witness random vehicles parked in Dales Park, [with the occupants partaking in] acts of public indecency.

This has been an ongoing issue for several months. We appeal to the municipality to cut the grass and for SAPS visibility. This could be a good start in reclaiming our neighbourhood.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the municipality’s solution for the eradication of lawlessness and other forms of criminal activities is the establishment of the bylaw enforcement unit for Msunduzi Municipality, which is in the process of being implemented.