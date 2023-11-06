Memorial for Buthelezi

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal put their differences aside and united to honour and celebrate the life and legacy of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The provincial public memorial service was held at the Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu, in Durban on Sunday.

Buthelezi died peacefully in his home in Ulundi in September at the age of 95. He is remembered as an iconic leader and statesman whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

The IFP said this solemn gathering offered an opportunity for the community to come together to collectively honour the memory of a leader who guided KZN and the nation with unwavering dedication and vision.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said since his death in September South Africa has had many opportunities to mourn collectively.

We want to thank the people of South Africa for their respects and tributes for the work done by Umntwana, we also thank the Mangosuthu University of Technology for not failing to thank him for the work he did for education.

“In the midst of all these events that were held in his honour, the one we are having today is special because Shenge had a special bond with the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

He said for decades the name of Buthelezi will be spoken for his excellency.

IFP provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, said, “We are here today to honour the life of a hero, if it wasn’t for Shenge we wouldn’t have the freedom that we have in KZN today.

Let us work together to bring back Inkatha to KZN, we hope that this will be made possible with the help of parties we have entered into a pact with.

ActionSA provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, said gathering together at the stadium named after Buthelezi’s mother Princess Magogo had great significance.

“Today is all about remembering the values that Buthelezi planted for all of us in politics, for today we need to unite because he stood for unity and collaboration in government despite political differences,” said Mncwango.

He added that it must be remembered that Buthelezi had a vision and was able to act on his vision and also protect the land of KZN, “we must preserve what Mntwana fought for, he taught us humility and respect”.

Mncwango said that in honour of Buthelezi he will put forward a motion before council to rename eThekwini Municipality to the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Municipality.

Democratic Alliance provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, said the DA felt it was important to be part of an event that honours Buthelezi as a leader who served diligently and was a pioneer in the political sphere.

Prince Buthelezi has become an example of how to bring people together. He put people first, before politics.

African Christian Democratic Party leader in KZN, Sipho Manqele, said, “In all leaders that we read about in the Bible I can liken the IFP leader to David, who was not only a leader but a prophet too.

It’s a good thing to remember those who have left us, especially those who did good deeds while they still walked the earth.

He said, as a society, we should not forget the teachings of Buthelezi, “I will never forget the roads that Buthelezi fixed and the houses he built that are still standing today.”