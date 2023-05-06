Men sentenced for murder of ANC member

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the conviction of three men in connection with the murder of ANC branch executive committee member, Thulani Lawrence Nxumalo, in the Kwandengezi area of Durban in 2018.

This week, the Durban high court sentenced Felokwakhe Ndlovu (53), Nkosiyanda Ndlovu (30) and Nkosinathi Mbambo (30) for the murder of Nxumalo.

They were also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Charges

Felokwakhe and Mbambo were sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder, life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and five years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.

Nkosiyanda was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder, 20 years imprisonment for murder, 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and five years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.

ANC spokesperson in KZN, Mafika Mndebele, said:

We are glad that it reached this point because sometimes the SAPS do the work of arresting the perpetrators and they will end up not being convicted.

The NPA commended the work done by the prosecution and investigation teams.

“We hope that these sentences serve as a deterrent to like-minded individuals,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara