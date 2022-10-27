Mhlathuze water commits to tackling Umkhanyakude water crisis

Witness Reporter

The board of the Mhlathuze Water has assured the uMkhanyakude District Municipality that potable water will be flowing in parts of the district by the end of November.

This follows the water crisis that has for years been the bane of the district’s residents.

According to a statement released by the board, a bold plan was outlined in a meeting held earlier this week between the board chairperson of Mhlathuze Water Thabi Shange, the interim Chief Executive Dr Simo Lushaba and the leadership of uMkhanyakude, led by uMkhanyakude Mayor Siphile Mdaka.

Mhlathuze Water said preliminary inspections had identified a number of existing water infrastructure projects in the area that could be resuscitated back to usefulness within a very short space of time.

“Under Phase 1 of the project, which will begin next month, priority will be given to the rehabilitation of an elevated steel water tank, damaged or missing pipelines and the installation of a booster pump in the areas of Sikhemelele and Mtikini,” read the statement.

They added that a pump station in the Mgabadeli area will also be refurbished, meaning that communities from the identified areas will have access to safe drinking water before Christmas.

“In the next phase of the project, expected to begin in March 2023, Mhlathuze Water will embark on larger bulk water infrastructure work in the uMhlabuyalingana, Jozini, Big 5 Hlabisa and Mtubatuba local municipalities,” read the statement.

Mdaka said they are really excited by the plans.

“We pledge our full support for the initiative and we will work with Mhlathuze Water to make sure this project is completed on time,” said Mdaka.