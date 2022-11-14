Mi7 guards recognised at awards ceremony

Witness Reporter

Pietermaritzburg security services provider Mi7 National Group paid tribute to its staff and their many successes at the company’s second annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

This was the second event since the company’s launch of its Armed Response and Emergency Medical Services divisions in March last year.

It put the spotlight on ongoing efforts by the company’s staff, and awarded additional merits to the top achievers.

Collaboration between police and private security.

Speaking at the event, provincial head for the police’s operational response service Brigadier Douglas Dumisani Damane emphasised the need for further collaboration between police and private security.

Mi7 has been an extremely valuable component in the fight against crime. Their teams are well resourced and well trained, making them a strategic ally for the police in KwaZulu-Natal. We appreciate the efforts of their teams who carry out their duties with diligence, dignity and professionalism.

He assured the community that as the festive season approaches, active measures are being taken to reduce the associated criminal threat.

The police have been hard at work devising strategic operational plans ahead of the festive season and will be putting more boots on the ground to increase visibility, he said.

“We call on companies like Mi7 National Group to actively partner with the police to alleviate crime in our communities,” said Damane.

The company’s top awards were handed to members of the armed response, EMS, technical, control room, and administration staff.

2022 Comrades Marathon winner honoured

Special honours were awarded to 2022 Comrades Marathon winner Tete Dijana, a security guard employed by Mi7 at the North West University, and members of the Mi7 management team at NWU after the tertiary institution was ranked the safest university in the country in a StuDocu worldwide survey last year.

Mi7 National Group director Colin David said that every day the teams dedicate their lives in service of our communities.

Whether they are chasing down criminals, saving crash victims, or calming a panicked client over the phone, they go beyond the call of duty to ensure our mission of service excellence is carried out. We endeavor to keep up this momentum into the new year.

A community leader, Megan Nicol, praised the success of the Mi7 Surveillance Net in Pietermaritzburg, saying the cameras erected across the city have resulted in a noticeable decline in crime.

The family values enshrined by Mi7 have had a massive impact in our communities. They have made significant investments into enhancing the security in our communities, often with no charge to residents. We hope that the community will support Mi7 so that they may continue to invest in our protection.

Key members of the local security cluster and business community — including the police’s top brass, community policing forum leaders and community stakeholders — attended the event.