Midlands honey farmer shot during robbery

Londiwe Xulu

A farmer from Curry’s Post outside Howick is recovering from two bullet wounds after he was shot at his honey farm by armed robbers on Sunday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said a group of armed suspects entered the farm and held up the farmer and his wife.

“The suspects ransacked the house and took cell phones, a flat screen TV and other items. The 63-year-old victim was allegedly shot in both thighs. A case of house robbery is still under investigation,” said Gwala.

Information from Ballid Security that circulated on social media said the initial report were that six men compromised the gate motor to access the property where they tied up a private security guard who was at the property and ransacked the house.

Ballid refused to comment further and referred The Witness to Howick SAPS.

A reliable source who spoke to The Witness said this wasn’t the first armed robbery at this farm.

Last year between April and June, a group of men entered the farm during the day after opening the gate with a remote which was a shock to the owner.

“When he went out to check, there were about five men in the vehicle and one of them pointed a gun at the owner demanding money and a firearm.

“They ransacked the house but left allegedly with nothing,” said the source.

The source added the armed robbers tied up and threatened the security guard after they gained entry.

“They fired shots inside the farmer’s bedroom through a window demanding that he opens for them. These suspects entered the house and demanded he shows them the safe and a firearm. They started taking what they could find in the house,” the source said.

According to residents in the area, who asked not to be named, honey theft was a big issue in the area.

They said there were people who were stealing honey from the honey farms in the Midlands and selling it along the N3.

Attempts to get comments from the farmer and his wife were unsuccessful.