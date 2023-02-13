Midmar Mile brings the vibe to the Midlands

Jerry Barnes

This year’s annual and popular aQuellé Midmar Mile went off smoothly.

Participants came in all shapes, sizes and age groups and painted Midmar Dam in bright colours.

The men’s elite race was won by Connor Buck in 17 minutes and 30 seconds, while the women’s elite section was won by the evergreen Sharon van Rouwendaal in 18 minutes and 40 seconds.

Race director Wayne Riddin said although his team works for many months ahead of the race to plan and put together the event, the sponsors are always the backbone who make the event possible.

All our sponsors, partners, volunteers and charity organisations are very important, and what you see is made possible by them.

The organisers, especially the race director, must be praised for putting together such a big, “masterclass”, and also incident-free four-day event, he said.

During the event, the traffic, security, and hospitality were never an issue and were at the highest level.

The local Mi7 Security and medical emergency teams were on duty almost everywhere at the dam. It was also reported that the manpower on the water included over 100 qualified lifeguards, and members of the South African Navy, SAPS Diving Unit, and Mi7.

Staff of Hibiscus Hospital, the official medical partner, were also present and played an important role in the athletes’ post-race care.

Sunday’s main event attracted thousands of spectators, bringing a carnival atmosphere to the Midlands.

Montrose resident Mabongi Dlamini said she decided to participate this year because it’s a good event and the “vibe” is just unmatched.

Wow! I just can’t believe that I was part of it and was able to finish it easily.

A local road runner who did the Midmar Mile for the first time, Nontuthuko Mashimane, said to be in the water was just amazing and very interesting.

I was doing it for the first time, and I promise you I will be back in the next few years. I really enjoyed it and I am happy about it.